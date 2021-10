With the decision of school’s reopening state-wide and new regulations for the student’s returning on campus, parents start to search for the confidence to send their child back. Many feelings assemble for parents, gathering questions and concerns in view of school attendance. However, it is understood that children and adolescents up to age 20 (definitions and statistics vary by state) represent less than 0.3 percent of deaths related to the coronavirus, and 21 states have reported no deaths counting children (The New York Times). As the delta variant cases increase across the country, an interference comes in between the decision parents have to make whether it is safe to send their children back to school in person.

