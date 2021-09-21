CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape-Shifting Adventure The Good Life Has an October Release Date

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWERY’s The Good Life now has an October 15th release date. It’s not, as the name might suggest, a foul-mouthed reboot of the 1975 British sitcom but is, instead a detective adventure that sees you solving the mystery of “the happiest town in the world.” We’d like to believe that the town in question, really is a place where people just get along but Hot Fuzz, We Happy Few and Doctor Who’s The Happiness Patrol have taught us that there must be something rotten at the heart of Rainy Woods.

