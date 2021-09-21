CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Fidelity vs. Performance Mode Comparison

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge of Spirits is available starting today for PS4, PS5, and PC. Here’s a comparison between the Fidelity and Performance mode on PS5. The game comes with two different modes. It runs with the Performance mode by default. This claims to run at upscaled 4K resolution with 60 FPS. The other mode is Fidelity mode that runs at native 4K but the frame rate is dropped to 30 FPS. The difference between the two visually is not that huge so the Performance mode is the recommended one to use here.

