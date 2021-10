SEEKONK, Mass. — Tom Scully Jr. charged to the front of the 40-lap Pro Stock feature on Saturday, September 18, taking down his second win of the season in dominating fashion behind the wheel of the No. 2 machine. Scully took the lead from Kenny Spencer just before halfway, then drove into the sunset, besting the rest of the field by over 1.5-seconds to take down the impressive victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO