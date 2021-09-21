TLU’s youngest fans come out to cheer on soccer team

(Seguin — The Texas Lutheran University Men’s Soccer Team gave local elementary school students and their families plenty to cheer about this Sunday. The team lit up its brand-new scoreboard Sunday with a 9-0 victory over McMurry University. Cheering them on from the sidelines were students from Rodriguez Elementary School. The neighbors on the city’s west side met up again this fall on the TLU Gustafson Field for the annual Game for A Cause.