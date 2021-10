The release of God of War saw the popular franchise semi-rebooted with a new Norse coat of paint. While still very much entangled with the chaotic adventures of Kratos, the ethos of the game switched up drastically. Yet despite being the sequel to God of War 3, Santa Monica Studios allowed it to stand alone. There are, of course, plenty of references for returning fans to pick up on. However, the game seems deliberately sculpted to be an ideal entryway into the series. As someone who played the latest game before any of the former, I actually enjoyed my playthrough order immensely. I even believe the game is the only one you need to play before the release of God of War: Ragnarok. This is why I believe you can play God of War 2018 first.

