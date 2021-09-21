CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Van Gerwen wins first tournament in 293 days: "But I don't think I'm going to win a tournaments every week again”

dartsnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael van Gerwen captured his first title of the year last weekend at the Nordic Darts Masters. The 32-year old Dutchman let his tears flow afterwards. Van Gerwen defeated Fallon Sherrock 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Darts Masters. Although it was a non ranking tournament, the Dutchman was just as happy. "If you come out of such a difficult period, then it is only about winning. At that moment it does not matter what kind of tournament it is. This victory means extremely much to me. I am a real winner and I have been beat many times during a long time. You have to fight your way out of that difficult period. That's why this title is so satisfying", said van Gerwen to AD.

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dartsnews.com

Price returns to action seeing off Hempel with ease, Van Gerwen surges past Cross

Two of the top names involved this weekend are through to the final day at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy in Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen. There were potential doubts about Price coming into the tournament with the World Number One seemingly suffering with tennis elbow which saw him pull out of the Nordic Darts Masters.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fallon Sherrock
Person
Michael Van Gerwen
dartsnews.com

Price halts Van Gerwen in deciding leg thriller, set to face Aspinall after easing past Wade

Gerwyn Price has denied Michael van Gerwen back-to-back titles and has moved into the semi-finals at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy as he aims for a European Tour clean sweep. Price won at the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest earlier this month and will now have the chance to add this title to his collection as he heads into the European Championship as top seed.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Dutchman#Mvg
dartsnews.com

Sherrock wins back-to-back PDC Women's Series titles with victory over Hedman

Last year, Fallon Sherrock was pipped to the top two in the PDC Women's Series by Deta Hedman and a place at the World Championship went to 'The Heart of Darts'. But it is Sherrock who leaves the opening day of action in a commanding position at the top of the Order of Merit after seeing off Hedman 5-3 in the final of Event Three.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
dartsnews.com

Sherrock wins Event Two of PDC Women's Series

Fallon Sherrock has won the second event of the weekend at the PDC Women's Series losing only five legs in six matches over the course of the tournament. With victories over Maria O'Brien (4-1), Natalie Gilbert (4-0), Rhian O'Sullivan (4-1) and Roz Bulmer (4-0), Sherrock qualified for the last four.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Murnan and Harrysson dump out Kleermaker and Barry to begin Gibraltar Darts Trophy

The action at the 2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy isn't going the way of the favoured players so far with Keane Barry and Martijn Kleermaker dumped out in the opening round. Harrysson, the PDC Nordic and Baltic qualifier produced an 85 average but it was his doubling which proved the successful part of the tie against Barry.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Two spots left in qualifying race to 2021 World Grand Prix

There are two spots left in for the World Grand Prix which is due to begin on October 3 in Leicester with the cut off being this weekend's Gibraltar Darts Trophy. Currently Darius Labanauskas and Mensur Suljovic are the only two players left involved in the race who are holding onto provisional spots.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Heta eventually edges past Hunt, Noppert marks European Tour return with Harrysson win

Damon Heta and Danny Noppert are the latest players into the final day at the 2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy as the second round continues. Noppert marked his return to European Tour action in an important game for his European Championship qualification. 'The Freeze' unfortunately had to withdraw from Budapest after...
GOLF
dartsnews.com

Cross edges past Kovacs to set up Van Gerwen clash, Krcmar ends Henderson's European Championship hopes

The opening session of action at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy is complete with Rob Cross, Boris Krcmar and Mervyn King making it through. Cross survived a scare in his opener only just edging past Patrik Kovacs 6-4. He produced an 11 darter to win it coming clutch when needed with an 86 checkout in a good display on the doubles despite only a 90 average.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy