Van Gerwen wins first tournament in 293 days: "But I don't think I'm going to win a tournaments every week again”

Michael van Gerwen captured his first title of the year last weekend at the Nordic Darts Masters. The 32-year old Dutchman let his tears flow afterwards. Van Gerwen defeated Fallon Sherrock 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Darts Masters. Although it was a non ranking tournament, the Dutchman was just as happy. "If you come out of such a difficult period, then it is only about winning. At that moment it does not matter what kind of tournament it is. This victory means extremely much to me. I am a real winner and I have been beat many times during a long time. You have to fight your way out of that difficult period. That's why this title is so satisfying", said van Gerwen to AD.