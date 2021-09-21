KeyBank CDLI provides $16.3m for affordable multifamily housing to serve New York City LGBTQ youth

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has provided $16.3 million dollars for the development of Homeward – Central Harlem. The property will exclusively serve unhoused youth between the ages of 18 and 25, a vulnerable underserved demographic in the city, in an LGBTQ-affirming community. The site is located at 15 West 118th St. and will consist of 51 units, of which 50 will be covered by New York City’s 15/15 Rental Assistance Program, in addition to one manager unit.