Question of the Month: Does it pay to use a management company for your boutique property? - by Adam Kapner

The short answer. Yes. For a rental property to generate income, numerous factors come into play. How do you screen applicants? Will these tenants pay on time? How are lease negotiations handled? Then there’s property maintenance? Marketing? The list goes on and on. For a boutique owner with limited resources, a property management team can save a significant amount of time and money. Aside from these services, another factor to consider is location. Neighborhood knowledge can be a key advantage—especially with a city as robust and complex as New York. A local management team can be the perfect partner to guide you through the intricate ins and outs of NY property management when it comes to understanding rental laws, neighborhood renovation guidelines, and dealing with contractors.