Hastings Capital sells five-acre parcel at Enterprise Park at Calverton for $400,000 per acre
Riverhead, NY Hastings Capital has sold a five-acre vacant parcel of land for $400,000 per acre at Enterprise Park at Calverton (EPCAL) to Calverton Fields, LLC owned by Apple Honda Dealership. This amount represents the largest amount paid per acre for land with 15-17% coverage at this time. EPCAL is a planned redevelopment of a 2,900-acre property, formerly known as the Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant at Calverton. The land was amassed by the Navy in the 1950s and leased to the Grumman Corp. for final assembly and flight-testing of military aircraft.nyrej.com
