Hastings Capital sells five-acre parcel at Enterprise Park at Calverton for $400,000 per acre

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic dealt the MTA an unprecedented fiscal crisis, and now a new report suggests more workers are telecommuting permanently. This could mean the Long Island Rail Road would have to bank on stimulus funding and congestion pricing revenue to keep it rolling. Conor Hampel commutes from Long Island to his insurance job in the city. “I don’t think the five-day work week is ever coming back, so it’s disappointing to hear those statistics,” he told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. It’s projected the MTA will lose half a billion dollars next year if workers telecommute three or four days per week. “My...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO