Ayer, MA O’Brien Commercial Properties Inc. handled the sale of 50 West Main St. The property sold for $880,000 to a local investor. Eric O’Brien and Nate Nickerson procured both the buyer and seller. The property is downtown, with frontage on West Main St. and a walking distance from the commuter rail into Boston. The two-story building consists of five suites in the lower level, the main level has retail/office suites ranging from 900 – 3,000 s/f.

AYER, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO