Eastman Cooke & Associates completes adaptive reuse project
Manhattan, NY Eastman Cooke & Associates is completing an adaptive reuse project at 438 West 51st St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., transforming it into a modern medical center for Sovereign Medical Group, a multi-practice community healthcare system. The core-and-shell conversion of the 28,700 s/f formerly five-story (circa 1905) warehouse entailed a three-story roof extension, upgrades of vital operating systems, and a complete installation of the infrastructure systems.nyrej.com
