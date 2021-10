Over at CBS Sports, Kyle Boone runs down the major recruits who remain uncommitted. Of most interest to Duke fans: Mark Mitchell. Here’s what Boone says: “ Duke, Missouri, UCLA and Kansas comprise Mitchell’s final four schools, but Duke is the perceived favorite with UCLA also playing catch-up. I’m just not sure the Bruins can get it done despite getting in with an offer earlier and earning a visit earlier than Duke. Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils are recruiting as well as any staff in the country right now and his commitment would move Duke to No. 1 in the team rankings for the 2022 cycle.“

