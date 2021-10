I know some of you are saying, “Please not another Dave Roberts post” I understand. But if you have ideas, write a post and get it to Mark and he will gladly post it. I was going to respond yesterday to Mark’s reference to Bill Shaiken’s article and some of the comments, but then as I usually do, I got long winded and decided to make it blog article. I am not trying to change anyone’s mind. If you do not like Doc, nothing I can say is going to change it. I am simply writing to state why I think Dave Roberts is the perfect manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, at this time.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO