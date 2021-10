Channel disappears once the game is completed. DirecTV (when I had it) always had additional BTN channels. The SECN-2 would show up if there was an additional game. The ACCN only has one channel on both DTV and YouTube TV. The ACCN content is very poor IMHO. Their Saturday night football game is usually a good matchup but most of the other games are ACC teams vs. FCS or lower tier FBS teams (at least in September). I'm sure their Saturday afternoon games will get better once conference play is in full swing. I'm not surprised that the ACCN doesn't have additional channels because they aren't even on some of the major cable systems in the nation. It's going to take some time. Right now, the ACC is using RSN to show other games not carried by ACCN/ESPNs/ABC. In our region, MASN is only available on cable systems like Comcast and on DTV/Dish. So anyone streaming with YouTubeTV, Hulu .. won't be able to watch some of the men's and women's hoops this season on MASN.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO