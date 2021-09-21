Satellite signals intelligence in the 1960s

It sorta makes sense that it was the Hen House signal they were interested in. For one thing, that was an ABM radar that was aimed very high up, as opposed to an air search radar that is focused inside the atmosphere. For another thing, Hen House was a tough signal to crack (as were other ABM radars) because the radar was rarely turned on, so it was only caught by chance. Again, if you think about an air search radar (like the kind of radar that would be at an airport), it's going to be operating continuously, so easier to detect. The ABM radar was really only going to be turned on when they were testing it. So using multiple platforms to detect it is logical.