Kirk Your Enthusiasm with Luke Askew
As I continue to try to bring on as many of our contributors as possible, this time I’m joined by Luke Askew. We last talked in my car during a break in Vegas Summer League. He joins the show with LSVL in hindsight and what he liked about the experience. Then we pivot to talk about the series he’s writing comparing the Mavericks to the other top teams in the league. Lastly we talk about his love for Tyrell Terry and what he’s looking forward to this season.www.chatsports.com
