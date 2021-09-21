CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kirk Your Enthusiasm with Luke Askew

By Mavs Moneyball
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I continue to try to bring on as many of our contributors as possible, this time I’m joined by Luke Askew. We last talked in my car during a break in Vegas Summer League. He joins the show with LSVL in hindsight and what he liked about the experience. Then we pivot to talk about the series he’s writing comparing the Mavericks to the other top teams in the league. Lastly we talk about his love for Tyrell Terry and what he’s looking forward to this season.

Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Joe Flynn of Posting and Toasting talking Frank Ntilikina and more

Friday afternoon I was joined by Joe Flynn, managing editor of the Knicks SB Nation site Posting and Toasting. He reached out to me as he wanted to share his love of Frank Ntilikina with Mavericks fans. We talked about Frank’s time with the Knicks, why it didn’t work out, and his case for Ntilikina getting time with the Mavericks. We also talk about Reggie Bullock and the three other former Knicks also on the Dallas roster.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
Tennis World Usa

Crema, enthusiasm for a Ryder Cup project

The presentation of the project conceived by Antonio Faravelli in view of the Ryder Cup scheduled in Rome in 2023 made a stop in Crema, at the local Golf Club. The owner of Cantine Vitea and founder of the Golf & Wine 1895 brand has once again highlighted the importance of being able to best represent the excellence of Italian wines in the world in the imminence of an event of global importance such as the challenge between Europe and America which will be staged in the capital, which will see the best golfers ever on the field and which will attract thousands of golf enthusiasts.
GOLF
