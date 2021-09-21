CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Hurricane Ida's wrath continues at the pump

Courier-Express
 9 days ago

Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.7 cents per gallon higher than a...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hurricane Ida's lingering effects tighten global oil market: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Hurricane Ida’s extensive and unexpectedly lingering disruption to output in the Gulf of Mexico has been the single most important factor contributing to the surge in oil prices over the last month. Damage to offshore installations has cut cumulative oil production by more than 30 million barrels since...
ENVIRONMENT
dtnpf.com

Hurricane Ida's Impact on Fuel Prices Minimal, But Grain Recovery Slow

OMAHA (DTN) -- The aftermath of Hurricane Ida continues to affect U.S. corn and soybean exports, causing more than a half-billion dollars in damage to Louisiana agriculture. However, fuel prices have remained steady despite refining disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico. More than three weeks since the hurricane hit major...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbs4indy.com

Natural gas prices up 180%; here’s how to save this winter

While temperatures are dropping, the cost of natural gas is rising. “Two things are happening,” said Richard Meyer, vice president of energy with the American Gas Association. “Natural gas demand has risen, and we’ve also seen growth in natural gas production and supplies.”. Prices are at a seven-year high —...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#Clearfield
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Will Hurricane Ida Wipe Out Lemonade?

Some investors are getting weary of Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) volatility, and Hurricane Ida threw yet another punch at the company's progress. How bad can we expect the damage to the company to be? On this video recording of "Deep Dive 45: Lemonade, Part 2," Motley Fool contributors Brian Withers, Toby Bordelon, and Jennifer Saibil talk about what the natural disaster might mean for Lemonade in the next quarterly report. This video was recorded on Motley Fool Live on Sept. 13.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Gonna Be A Big Bill’: Natural Gas Prices Up 80% Since Last September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the warm weather winds down, your heating bill may go up. Natural gas prices increased by 80% since last September. In Minnesota, two out of three households heat with natural gas. The Bruglers moved into a larger home in Forest Lake last year, and expected a higher natural gas bill to heat the home. “We’ve never had the high ceilings and that much space,” John Brugler said. But they didn’t expect less than a year later, prices would go up so dramatically. “Anticipating a large jump, it’s gonna be a big bill,” Brugler said. CenterPoint Energy reports natural gas last September was...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Heating costs may triple as nat gas, propane shortage looms

There is a real energy crisis in Europe that was created by a combination of political missteps, climate change fear-mongering and a woke energy policy that could leave much of Europe and Asia undersupplied as they head into winter. It is also a foreshadowing of what may happen in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Thousands of energy customers facing bill shocks

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing uncertainty over their household energy bills after the collapse of suppliers in recent days. Customers are awaiting announcements by the regulator, Ofgem, about which surviving company will take on their supply and which tariff they must pay. Many will face the prospect of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy