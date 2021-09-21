CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible First Drive: Rare Air

Cover picture for the articleIn an era when a Dodge sedan is quicker in a straight line than a Porsche 911 GT3, it takes a certain chutzpah to name one of your models "Speed." But Bentley carries it off effortlessly, and not just because the Speed moniker was first used to denote faster-than-average Bentley models almost 100 years ago. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible thus arrives with certain expectations. And it delivers: This handsome Bentley is one of a handful of cars in which the wind will tousle your hair at more than 200 mph.

Carscoops

This Lamborghini Cententario Roadster Has A $5.5 Million Asking Price

A rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been listed up for sale in Germany with an eye-watering price tag. Lamborghini built just 20 examples of the Centenario Roadster, alongside 20 examples of the Centenario Coupe. This particular example sports an exterior clad in a combination of red and black paint accented by various exposed gloss carbon fiber parts.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: GTO Engineering Recreates One of the Most Beautiful and Coveted Ferraris Ever Made

If you grew up in the 1980s, then an iconic scene from classic teen movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is probably etched in your memory; the one where a red Ferrari gets airborne while the title theme to Star Wars provides the soundtrack. This cinematic moment stars a Ferrari 250 California Spyder on a full-throttle joyride around Chicago. The “Prancing Horse” used during filming, however, was actually a fiberglass replica based on a humble MGB. The faux California Spyder I’m testing, though, is rather different. The latest Revival project from GTO Engineering, following its replica 250 GT SWB we drove earlier...
CARS
Autoblog

W12 engine disappears for regular Bentley Continental GT in 2022

The non-Speed version of the Bentley Continental GT will not be available with a W12 engine in 2022. It'll be V8 only. CarBuzz noticed the change missing on Bentley's Continental Range page, and when the outlet put the question to the English automaker, the answer came back, "GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible are the only way to get a Continental with the W12 for 22MY." So ends a 13-year run of being able to choose how many horses and torques you wanted to pair with your leather and wood.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra-Rare 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible Heads To Auction

The 1964 model year introduced a new option package for the Pontiac Tempest. It featured a 389 cubic-inch Pontiac V8 in place of the standard 326, in direct contradiction of GM’s corporate policy that limited engine displacement in the A-Body intermediate platform to 330 cubic inches. Pontiac managed to skirt the rule by saying the engine was offered as an option. Pontiac Chief Engineer John Z. DeLorean dubbed it the Pontiac GTO, “borrowing” the name from the legendary Ferrari grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Bentley And Akrapovic Develop New Lightweight Exhaust For Continental GT Speed

Bentley’s engineers have collaborated with the experts at Akrapovic to create an exhaust system for the Continental GT Speed that saves weight, sounds better, and improves performance. The pipes are designed to be as strong, light, and as resistant to heat as possible. Along with those goals, the teams focused...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mugen and King Motorsports to Reissue Classic JDM Wheel

If there's one area of car building that Honda fanatics take the most pride in, it's undoubtedly wheel selection. Whether your focus is adding a little spice to your daily driver, extracting as much physical traction as possible from your track weapon, or piecing together a stunning showpiece, wheels have long been praised or blamed for making or breaking a build. And with so many different sizes, designs, and colors at your disposal, the choices are almost limitless.
CARS
Porsche
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

PRL Is Upping the 2022 Honda Civic Performance Ante

In April of this year Honda debuted the 11th-generation honda civic, featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that seems to be less like its older sibling, and more closely tied to that of the 10th-generation Accord. Of course, there's more to come with both the Civic Si and highly-anticipated Type R yet to show face, but in the meantime, groups like PRL Motorsports are wasting no time in developing new performance parts. In fact, we recently reported on Hondata's ECU flash, which pulled more power and torque from the entry-level sedan.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2020 McLaren GT Reminds Us of a Bygone Era

It all fell into place on the 36 miles between Newtonmore and Spean Bridge. It was here, early one sunny morning on this quiet, flowing road through the Scottish Highlands, that the mclaren gt suddenly made sense. I never hit more than 80 mph at any point during those 36...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz Cars: What’s New on the C-Class, E-Class, and AMG GT

Luxury icon Mercedes-Benz has its bases covered with a wide variety of body styles. It sells sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles with a vast range of drivetrain options. For 2022, many of its cars receive small updates including new standard safety features and new paint colors, while others get more extensive changes. Plus, the all-new EQS joins the lineup as a fully electric sedan ready to battle the Tesla Model S. Here's what's new and what we think about every 2022 Mercedes-Benz car.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: This Is It, Fresh From the 'Grams

The new, high-performance, surely track-devouring 2023 chevrolet corvette Z06 isn't scheduled to debut until October 26, 2021, but we bet you'd love to see what it looks like. Well, thanks to the Corvette's Instagram account, now you might have a pretty good idea. In a post captioned with "Who needs...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Acura Teases the Shapely Rear End of the 5-Door 2023 Integra

Acura just posted a very short clip on its social media channels that features another glimpse of the highly-anticipated 2023 Integra, and this time it's of the car's shapely rear end. In classic Acura style, the 10-second teaser poses more questions than answers. The video clip rolls out with a...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD First Drive: More Capable, Just as Good

The 2021 volkswagen id4 is a solid little SUV that just happens to be an electric vehicle. Now, it's an even more capable and appealing SUV with the addition of an optional second motor that gives it all-wheel drive and better performance. Making the ID4 all-wheel drive was a painless...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Chop Top Aerodynamics: The Motor MythBusters Search for Speed

To chop top, or not to chop top? That is a question hot rodders have been asking since the inception of the genre of car enthusiasm in the 1930s. Back then, hot rodders would do anything to gain more speed—more powerful engines, removing weight, improving aerodynamics—all of it served to make a car go faster. The Motor MythBusters (hot rodders at the core, by our definition) love the idea of improving aerodynamics, but they question the fathers of hot rodding and their choices to chop and lower the roofs of their cars.
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

Making it to 100 is a true accomplishment, which is why Maybach plans to celebrate the feat in style. As has been rumored for months now, Mercedes’s most luxurious sub-brand has announced it will observe its centennial with an exclusive S-Class variant called the Edition 100. Limited to an appropriately small production run of—you guessed it—100 units, the glammed-out sedan blends both beauty and brawn thanks to a gutsy V-12 engine. The Edition 100 will be based on the top-of-the-line Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan that was announced earlier this spring. The two cars are basically identical from a technical perspective, which means...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus ES300h F Sport Hybrid First Test: A Cooler Shade of Green

While the mighty 472-hp IS500 F Sport Performance steals the Lexus spotlight these days, a very different F Sport model quietly offers twice the efficiency, albeit with half the horsepower. Completing the Lexus ES trio of F Sport-ified sedans, the new 2022 ES300h F Sport hybrid represents a middle ground between the ES250 and ES350. More powerful than the 203-hp ES250 but less capable than the 302-hp ES350 with its new adaptive variable suspension, the ES300h F Sport aims to prove it's more than just a collection of F badges and the intense Ultrasonic Blue paint.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 First Drive: A Glimpse at the Future

BMW is serious about going green. Forget about concept cars; starting in 2025 all BMWs will ride on what's for now called the Neue Klasse platform, a single electric vehicle architecture to rule them all. Board member and development CTO Frank Weber called the Neue Klasse "new new" and went on to describe it as "the most radical departure BMW has ever done." Until that time, the Bavarian automotive giant is launching all sorts of EVs on various other platforms, including the i4, an electric 5 Series presumably named i5, an i7, as well as a small SUV that will most likely be called the iX1. BMW already sells an electric X3 named—you guessed it—iX3, but not here in the U.S. However, the brand's most ambitious EV to date is the new iX. I just spent a day in the X5-sized electric SUV, specifically the U.S.-bound AWD 2022 iX xDrive50. How is it? Keep reading.
CARS
MotorAuthority

800-hp Techart GT Street R spawns convertible

Germany's Techart is the perfect partner for anyone serious about modifying their Porsche. Case in point is the company's latest GT Street R based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo (and S), which delivers a maximum 800 hp and 700 lb-ft. Now the company has launched the convertible version of...
CARS

