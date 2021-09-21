2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible First Drive: Rare Air
In an era when a Dodge sedan is quicker in a straight line than a Porsche 911 GT3, it takes a certain chutzpah to name one of your models "Speed." But Bentley carries it off effortlessly, and not just because the Speed moniker was first used to denote faster-than-average Bentley models almost 100 years ago. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible thus arrives with certain expectations. And it delivers: This handsome Bentley is one of a handful of cars in which the wind will tousle your hair at more than 200 mph.www.motortrend.com
