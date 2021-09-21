CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Lawrence , Jeffrey - (1) Count of DUI (1) Summary Traffic Violation

crimewatchpa.com
 10 days ago

On 09/03/2021 The North Coventry Township Police Department arrested Jeffrey Lawrence, 49, of Pottstown, for Driving Under the Influence and other traffic charges. The arrest was made after the police conducted a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for failing to signal while making multiple turns. During the course of the investigation Officers determined Lawrence was operating his motorcycle under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was subsequently arrested. Lawrence was processed at the Pottstown Police Station and later released to his daughter. Charges will be filed with District Court 15-3-01.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pottstown, PA
City
North Coventry Township, PA
City
Lawrence, PA
Pottstown, PA
Crime & Safety
North Coventry Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#District Court
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy