Lawrence , Jeffrey - (1) Count of DUI (1) Summary Traffic Violation

On 09/03/2021 The North Coventry Township Police Department arrested Jeffrey Lawrence, 49, of Pottstown, for Driving Under the Influence and other traffic charges. The arrest was made after the police conducted a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for failing to signal while making multiple turns. During the course of the investigation Officers determined Lawrence was operating his motorcycle under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was subsequently arrested. Lawrence was processed at the Pottstown Police Station and later released to his daughter. Charges will be filed with District Court 15-3-01.