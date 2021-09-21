CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Carol Ann Longtine

Mining Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI – Carol Ann Longtine, age 72, of Chocolay Township, entered eternal life Thursday, September 16, 2021, at UP Health System – Marquette. Born December 12, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John A. “Pops” and Cecelia M. “Baba” (Gmuca) Schultz, Carol was raised in Pittsburgh and graduated from school there. She married James Crook in Elfers, Florida and they had their son, James. When the marriage ended, Carol moved to Marquette to be closer to her parents. She was employed as a bartender at the Harvey Inn, where she met Kim Longtine. On August 2, 1986, the couple was married in Skandia and made their home in Harvey. Over the years, Carol was employed at Taco Bell and the Phillips 66 Station, before beginning a long career at ShopKo, where she served in various capacities from 1997 until the closure of the store. She was the helpful, friendly jewelry counter consultant and sometimes greeted customers at the register. An endlessly kind, generous and caring woman, Carol was a warm light in the lives of everyone who knew her. She enjoyed crochet, playing Bingo, decorating for Christmas, and caring for her flowers and tomatoes. However, the times that gave her the greatest satisfaction and fulfillment were those spent with her family and grandchildren.

