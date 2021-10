PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plastic bags are everywhere, including our homes and stores. The deputy director of PennEnvironment said they are also in our water and on our streets. The organization tested 53 popular waterways in the state, including Pittsburgh’s three rivers, and found the waterways are contaminated with microplastics, which are pieces of plastic smaller than a grain of rice. “Often, these tiny pieces of plastic contain chemicals linked to cancer and hormone disruption,” said deputy director Ashleigh Deemer. “They can be in our drinking water sources and they can be taken up by fish and later consumed by us.” Deemer said people...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO