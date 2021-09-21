CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delhi, NY

Estimating Assistant / AutoCAD...

Daily Star
 10 days ago

Estimating Assistant / AutoCAD Technician Clark Companies, leader in the design and construction of high end outdoor athletic facilities, located in Delhi, NY is expanding its team and has an immediate opening for an experienced individual to assist with project estimating and computer aided drafting. Responsibilities include but not limited to: Review and interpret construction documents (plans and specifications). Prepare accurate and thorough material and quantity takeoffs for use in estimating. Organize and format takeoff data for ease of estimating. Effectively communicate and collaborate with office and field personnel. Utilize AutoCAD or similar to prepare new project design drawings and details. Prepare as-built drawings of completed projects utilizing information provided by field personnel. Understand construction layout and have the ability to communicate required layout information to field personnel. Pursue training and education to improve overall effectiveness. Manage time effectively and prioritize tasks to ensure punctual completion of all duties and tasks. Perform other duties as assigned by Company Management. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering or equivalent. Commercial construction knowledge and experience, particularly related to sitework. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications. Strong working knowledge of AutoCAD (AutoCAD Civil 3D preferred). Experience with earthwork/utility takeoff software such as Agtek, InSite or similar preferred. Demonstrate strong work ethic and ability to work in collaboration with others. Ability to work independently, with little or no direct supervision and an interest in quickly learning and applying new skills and abilities. Application of knowledge for commonly used concepts, practices and procedures in the construction field. Salary DOE, great benefit package includes but not limited to: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, Profit Sharing, Flexible Spending and paid time off. To apply, send resumes to: Human Resources, P.O. Box 427, Delhi, NY 13753, fax to 607-746-3107 and/or apply at 41155 State Highway 10, Delhi, NY. Clark Companies is Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity Employer.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForConstructionPros.com

10 Reasons to Use Construction Estimating Software

Most everyone understands that the construction industry is not only a big investment, but a long-term one for those who venture down its path. Contractors have a responsibility to do everything possible to ensure fast, detailed, accurate results and data for their clients. Thanks to modern technology, construction companies and designers can prepare, manage and deliver professional, accurate results promptly and accurately.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Finance Assistant

Our client is a multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency, with offices in London, New York and beyond. They believe in unified marketing and customer obsession, and are passionate about going the extra mile for all of their clients. JOB DESCRIPTION. Key responsibilities:. Manage the AP inbox, responding to all supplier and...
JOBS
The Guardian

Premises Assistant

Salary: Scale 2 Point 3-4 £18,562- £18,933 ( pro-rata) plus £1,978 LW (pro-rata) Curzon Crescent and Fawood are Maintained Nursery Schools situated in the heart of the rich and vibrant London Borough of Brent. They are part of a unique Partnership between the two Nursery Schools, Rainbows (Additionally Resourced Provision for children with ASD) and on site Family Wellbeing Centre. Inclusion is at the heart of all our work at the Partnership.
JOBS
The Guardian

Research Assistant

As England’s independent regulator of qualifications, examinations and assessments, Ofqual’s job is to maintain standards, to make sure that qualifications accurately reflect the knowledge and skills people have attained through a range of different learning methods. We work with other Civil Service departments across the spectrum of education to deliver...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, NY
Axios

Executive Assistant

Dynamic commercial real estate management/development firm based in Charlotte’s South End is seeking a highly experienced Executive Assistant. The successful candidate will perform diversified administrative functions that require decision-making and problem-solving. Commercial real estate-related experience is strongly preferred and a minimum of 1 year of experience supporting C-Level Executives in a fast-paced environment is required. Candidate must be efficient, discrete, advanced with Word and Excel, IT literate, along with having excellent communication and organization skills and able to work with a team. NC Notary license preferred.
JOBS
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant

Opogo is working with a terrific client who is looking for regular supply and long term teaching assistants for their breakfast and afterschool clubs as well as being able to offer work during half term and summer holidays!. The client we proudly work with is well known for running sport...
JOBS
Riverhead News-Review

School septic replacement estimate is $800,000

Monday night, the Board of Education got a look at the cost anticipated for a new septic system and changes to other infrastructure. With the estimated cost for the septic system at $800,000 and replacement of doors in the gym, athletic office and lobby at $77,500, most of the money is already in hand with the balance expected from state funding, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Administrative Assistant

Interviews to be held week commencing: 11 October 2021. Job Purpose: To provide administrative assistance predominantly at the Boys’ Preparatory School. Tenure: Permanent, Part-time weeks, Full-time hours (Monday to Friday; 8:00am - 5:00pm, 38 weeks of the year) Key Responsibilities:. To provide administrative support to the Deputy Heads. To assist...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autocad#Company Management#Construction Management#Civil Engineering#Microsoft Office#Profit Sharing#Human Resources#P O Box
constructforstl.org

Strategies for Better Construction Takeoffs and Estimates

From For Construction Pros: Estimators are often racing against the clock when preparing a construction takeoff and estimate. They juggle multiple projects and are frequently faced with the challenge of design plans that are incomplete or inaccurate. “Contractors live and die by the quality of their estimating department,” says Abe...
CONSTRUCTION
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga County: Estimated Bridge Project Completion in October

CLIFTON PARK — Saratoga County officials announced last week that work is continuing on the Ashdown Road Bridge construction project. The delivery of steel has shifted the project closer to its initial timeline. The project is now estimated to be completed by mid-October. Construction began in late spring and was...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSNOTICE I...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids, in DUPLICATE, are sought and requested by the Charlotte Valley Central School District (hereinafter called "Owner"), for the construction of the following Project: 2021 - 2022 Capital Outlay Project Bids are requested for a single prime contract for General Trades Work, in accordance with Drawings, Project Manual, and other Bidding and Contract Documents prepared by Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC 100 Hunt Center, Airport Corporate Park, Horseheads, NY 14845. Sealed bids will be received by the Owner until 3:30 P.M. local time on October 6, 2021 at Front office, Charlotte Valley Central School District, Davenport, NY 13750, at which time and place all bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The Bidding Documents and Bid Forms may be examined at the following: Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845-1019 Documents are also available for view at www.godataflow.com; click on "Client Projects", click on "HUNT Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC" to view Bid Documents electronically and an up to date Plan Holders list. Copies of said documents may be obtained from the Horseheads office of Dataflow, Inc., Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845, phone (607) 562-2196, fax (607) 562-3214, email "Corning@GoDataFlow.com" by bidders upon payment of a deposit of $25.00 for each complete set and a separate, non-refundable $25.00 shipping and handling payment for each set. Electronic (pdf) files are also available for a non-refundable payment of $25.00. All checks for sets of Bidding and Contract Documents shall be made payable to the Charlotte Valley Central School District. All checks for shipping and handling, and PDF sets, shall be made payable to Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC. All Prime Contract Bidders who have paid the aforesaid deposit for an entire set of Bidding and Contract Documents and have submitted a bid with required bid security; and return such sets to Dataflow Inc. Horseheads office in GOOD CONDITION within thirty (30) calendar days after the award of contract or rejection of bids, shall receive a refund of the full amount of such deposit. Any NON-BIDDER may be refunded his deposit only upon returning plans and specifications PRIOR to the bid opening. Postage and HANDLING are NOT REFUNDABLE. All questions prior to bid opening must be received by the close of business on September 30, 2021. Questions shall be directed to Samuel Frauenhofer at Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC at email Frauenhofers@hunt-eas.com. All bidders request for information shall use the form located in specification 00 12 00 - Request for Information. A digital copy of this form is available upon request. As bid security, each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond made payable to Owner, in accordance with the amounts and terms described in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner requires that all bids shall comply with the bidding requirements specified in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner may, at his discretion, waive informalities in bids, but is not obligated to do so, nor does this represent that he will do so. The Owner also reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Under no circumstances will the Owner waive any informality which, by such waiver, would give one Bidder a substantial advantage or benefit not enjoyed by all other Bidders. No Bidder may withdraw his Bid before forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof, unless a mistake due to error is claimed by the Bidder in accordance with INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. Attention of Bidders is particularly called to requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. Additional site visits are permitted by appointment only. Appointments shall be scheduled with James Harter, Superintendent; phone: (607) 278-5511.
DAVENPORT, NY
baysideoc.com

Berlin FY21 budget closes with revenues over estimate

(Sept. 16, 2021) Berlin Finance Director Natalie Saleh provided a FY21 overview of the town’s finances that showed revenues coming in better than expected and expenses beating budget estimates. Saleh reviewed financial details for the year ending on June 30 during the council meeting on Monday. General fund revenues for...
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Daily Star

Loophole lets psych centers avoid state's vaccine rule

ALBANY — With more than 50 mentally-ill residents having died at state-run psychiatric centers from coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, the lack of a firm vaccination mandate for employees of those facilities is generating concerns. Gov. Kathy Hochul said several times in recent days she is prepared to enforce...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Star

Morris Central School has the ...

Morris Central School has the following anticipated opening: Elementary Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required; dual certification in Special Education preferred. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Special Education Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required: Students w/Disabilities B-6 preferred; Students w/Disabilities K-12 accepted. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Please send letter of interest and resume by October 8, 2021, to: Judy Matson, District Clerk Morris Central School PO Box 40 Morris, NY 13808 EOE.
MORRIS, NY
Daily Star

NOTICE A vacancy exists in the...

NOTICE A vacancy exists in the Schoharie County Health Department in the position of PUBLIC HEALTH TECHNICIAN Starting Salary: $36,271 (CSEA grade 11) A Public Health Technician performs sub-professional environmental health activities. The work is routine involving responsibility for making inspections and completing tasks in the environmental health program of any municipal health department. The work involves gathering information for use by the Public Health Director and Public Health Sanitarians in determining compliance with local and state sanitary code requirements. Depending upon assignments, the work is performed under the general or direct supervision of a technical superior who reviews reports and provides advisory assistance when necessary. Does related work as required. This will be a provisional appointment; permanent appointment will be contingent upon successful completion of a Civil Service examination and becoming reachable on the resulting eligible list. Candidates interested in being considered for this position must submit an employment application to the Schoharie County Department of Personnel&Civil Service, 284 Main Street, PO Box 675, Schoharie, NY 12157, ( e-mail: civilservice@co.schoharie.ny.us ) by the close of business on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021. Applications may be obtained in the Personnel Office or online at: www.schohariecounty-ny.gov MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Possession of a minimum of 60 credit hours from a regionally accredited or New York State-registered college or university; including a minimum of 15 credit hours in the natural sciences. (Up to 6 applied science credit hours may be substituted). SPECIAL REQUIREMENT: This class requires extensive travel. Incumbents will be required to possess a valid, appropriate level, New York State operator's license, or otherwise demonstrate the ability to meet the travel needs of the job.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Notice of organization of 26 H...

Notice of organization of 26 Hancock LLC under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law. 1. The name of the limited liability company is 26 Hancock LLC. Articles of Organization of 26 Hancock LLC were filed with the New York Secretary of State on August 9, 2021. The county within this state in which the office of the limited liability company is to be located is Delaware County. The street address of the principal business location of the limited liability company is: 61 Shotwell Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10312. The Secretary of State is designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The post office address within or without this state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the limited liability company served upon him or her is: 26 Hancock LLC, 61 Shotwell Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10312. The limited liability company is organized to carry on all lawful activities.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooper...

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooperstown Streets Department The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Laborer with the Village of Cooperstown Streets Department. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $15.00 per hour and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Daily Star

Ten-digit phone dialing to arrive in October

Beginning Oct. 24, residents with 607 area code phone numbers and four other area codes in the state will have to dial the three-digit area code when making a call. Calls made with just seven digits will not be completed. According to the Federal Communications Commission, the following area codes...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy