Estimating Assistant / AutoCAD Technician Clark Companies, leader in the design and construction of high end outdoor athletic facilities, located in Delhi, NY is expanding its team and has an immediate opening for an experienced individual to assist with project estimating and computer aided drafting. Responsibilities include but not limited to: Review and interpret construction documents (plans and specifications). Prepare accurate and thorough material and quantity takeoffs for use in estimating. Organize and format takeoff data for ease of estimating. Effectively communicate and collaborate with office and field personnel. Utilize AutoCAD or similar to prepare new project design drawings and details. Prepare as-built drawings of completed projects utilizing information provided by field personnel. Understand construction layout and have the ability to communicate required layout information to field personnel. Pursue training and education to improve overall effectiveness. Manage time effectively and prioritize tasks to ensure punctual completion of all duties and tasks. Perform other duties as assigned by Company Management. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering or equivalent. Commercial construction knowledge and experience, particularly related to sitework. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications. Strong working knowledge of AutoCAD (AutoCAD Civil 3D preferred). Experience with earthwork/utility takeoff software such as Agtek, InSite or similar preferred. Demonstrate strong work ethic and ability to work in collaboration with others. Ability to work independently, with little or no direct supervision and an interest in quickly learning and applying new skills and abilities. Application of knowledge for commonly used concepts, practices and procedures in the construction field. Salary DOE, great benefit package includes but not limited to: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, Profit Sharing, Flexible Spending and paid time off. To apply, send resumes to: Human Resources, P.O. Box 427, Delhi, NY 13753, fax to 607-746-3107 and/or apply at 41155 State Highway 10, Delhi, NY. Clark Companies is Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity Employer.marketplace.thedailystar.com
