Estimating Assistant / AutoCAD...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDSNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids, in DUPLICATE, are sought and requested by the Charlotte Valley Central School District (hereinafter called "Owner"), for the construction of the following Project: 2021 - 2022 Capital Outlay Project Bids are requested for a single prime contract for General Trades Work, in accordance with Drawings, Project Manual, and other Bidding and Contract Documents prepared by Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC 100 Hunt Center, Airport Corporate Park, Horseheads, NY 14845. Sealed bids will be received by the Owner until 3:30 P.M. local time on October 6, 2021 at Front office, Charlotte Valley Central School District, Davenport, NY 13750, at which time and place all bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The Bidding Documents and Bid Forms may be examined at the following: Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845-1019 Documents are also available for view at www.godataflow.com; click on "Client Projects", click on "HUNT Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC" to view Bid Documents electronically and an up to date Plan Holders list. Copies of said documents may be obtained from the Horseheads office of Dataflow, Inc., Airport Corporate Park, 100 Hunt Center, Horseheads, NY 14845, phone (607) 562-2196, fax (607) 562-3214, email "Corning@GoDataFlow.com" by bidders upon payment of a deposit of $25.00 for each complete set and a separate, non-refundable $25.00 shipping and handling payment for each set. Electronic (pdf) files are also available for a non-refundable payment of $25.00. All checks for sets of Bidding and Contract Documents shall be made payable to the Charlotte Valley Central School District. All checks for shipping and handling, and PDF sets, shall be made payable to Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC. All Prime Contract Bidders who have paid the aforesaid deposit for an entire set of Bidding and Contract Documents and have submitted a bid with required bid security; and return such sets to Dataflow Inc. Horseheads office in GOOD CONDITION within thirty (30) calendar days after the award of contract or rejection of bids, shall receive a refund of the full amount of such deposit. Any NON-BIDDER may be refunded his deposit only upon returning plans and specifications PRIOR to the bid opening. Postage and HANDLING are NOT REFUNDABLE. All questions prior to bid opening must be received by the close of business on September 30, 2021. Questions shall be directed to Samuel Frauenhofer at Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors&Landscape Architect, DPC at email Frauenhofers@hunt-eas.com. All bidders request for information shall use the form located in specification 00 12 00 - Request for Information. A digital copy of this form is available upon request. As bid security, each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or Bid Bond made payable to Owner, in accordance with the amounts and terms described in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner requires that all bids shall comply with the bidding requirements specified in the INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. The Owner may, at his discretion, waive informalities in bids, but is not obligated to do so, nor does this represent that he will do so. The Owner also reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Under no circumstances will the Owner waive any informality which, by such waiver, would give one Bidder a substantial advantage or benefit not enjoyed by all other Bidders. No Bidder may withdraw his Bid before forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof, unless a mistake due to error is claimed by the Bidder in accordance with INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS. Attention of Bidders is particularly called to requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. Additional site visits are permitted by appointment only. Appointments shall be scheduled with James Harter, Superintendent; phone: (607) 278-5511.

DAVENPORT, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO