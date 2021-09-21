CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Cornelia Poku
bio.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. transportation sector leads all other sectors in greenhouse gas emissions. September 22 is international car free day, a day when folks make a pledge to walk or use public transportation with the goal of bringing about clearer skies and less traffic for one day. But what if we...

www.bio.org

blogforarizona.net

Participate in World Car Free Day on September 22

“Join us at Rillito Park & Jacome Plaza on September 22nd to celebrate World Car Free Day! Send us a selfie during the month of September for a chance to win some great prizes (Loop jersey, bike pannier, insulated backpack, or Hydroflask). https://bit.ly/3zIc9zq”. Hard to imagine a “car free” day,...
KXAN

Abandon your car! Cyclists celebrate World Car Free Day in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re tired of dealing with traffic, Wednesday is the day to give it up entirely. For more than 20 years, World Car Free day has been celebrated as a way to encourage getting rid of the car and switching to something greener. “It’s one day where...
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
just-auto.com

Volvo Cars to go leather-free in EVs

Geely-owned Volvo Cars says it is taking an ethical stand for animal welfare in its fully electric cars. Starting with the C40 Recharge, all new fully electric Volvo models will be completely leather-free. In the coming years, Volvo Cars will launch a completely new family of pure electric cars. By...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Report: T faces ‘fiscal calamity’ in few years

AS CANDIDATES for governor and mayor of Boston tout plans for fare-free public transit before the end of the decade, a new report suggests the MBTA could be facing a “fiscal calamity” in a just a few years, needing $1.25 billion in new annual revenue just to meet operating and capital needs.
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
albuquerqueexpress.com

One year on, China moving closer to carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Exactly one year ago, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over 100 countries and regions have subsequently released their goals or visions of carbon neutrality, following the EU and China. In the...
dailyrecordnews.com

Rad Power Bikes Reimagines Transportation, Introduces RadCity 5 Plus in North America and Europe on World Car Free Day

Most popular commuter ebike transforms urban micromobility, slashing unnecessary car trips and energy consumption while fostering fun and healthy lifestyles. SEATTLE and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Rad Power Bikes™, North America's largest electric bike brand, unveils the RadCity 5 Plus, the next generation of its versatile commuter ebike giving urban dwellers the freedom to adopt healthier, affordable and convenient alternative transportation options in their daily lives. Featuring a removable semi-integrated battery, a custom geared-hub motor that climbs hills 40 percent faster*, and an easy-to-read interface, the RadCity 5 Plus gives riders the ultimate performance required to navigate city traffic, busy streets, and challenging hills with ease. This is the inaugural introduction of the RadCity line for Europe, where Rad Power Bikes has an established foothold and is seeing triple-digit sales growth year over year.
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
Interesting Engineering

How Many Solar Panels Do We Need to Power the Entire World?

As the world strives to discover new sources of energy that can be converted into power as effectively and cleanly as possible, solar power plants, which use various strategies to turn the Sun's power into energy and electricity, are gaining importance quicker than ever. Solar is by far the largest, most reliable source of energy available all around the world, and yet, we aren't taking advantage of it to its full potential. A typical home may need between 20 and 25 solar panels to cover 100 percent of its electricity usage, but how about the world?
CBS Sacramento

New Power Plants Are California’s Latest Effort To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The State of California is flexing a new muscle to strengthen the power grid in the fight to stop Northern California’s devastating rolling blackouts. State grid operators say we currently face a 3,500-megawatt energy shortfall this year—and next summer looks even worse. So now Roseville Electric and other utilities are doing what they can to increase supply. New power plants are California’s latest effort to help keep the lights on. “These units were specifically brought on to address some of what we’ve seen in the last two years with the heat-related emergencies,” said Erin Frye with Roseville Electric. Last summer, the state...
CBS Miami

Own An Electric Vehicle? Miami-Dade County To Launch Public EV Charging Program

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will launch the county’s Public Electric Vehicle Charging Program with OBE Power on Thursday to help in the battle against global warming. Officials said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will launch Miami-Dade County and OBE Power’s partnership to offer smart electric-vehicle charging stations at key Miami-Dade parking facilities throughout the County. The county said the launch is an important step forward toward a greener, more resilient community that confronts climate change head-on by dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “We are very excited for this new project because it will eliminate one of the barriers that discourage people from transitioning to Electric Vehicles. As more parking lots have charging stations, more people will be able to charge their EV when they go to work, including myself,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who drives an electric vehicle. “This project is part of our commitment to reducing emissions, and we are just getting started. Miami-Dade County has a full slate of plans for cutting pollution in its new Climate Action Strategy, which will be launched this fall.
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
