The International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management celebrates Animal Pain Awareness Month

Cover picture for the articleThe International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (IVAPM) celebrates Animal Pain Awareness Month in September. September was selected as the perfect month for recognition of Animal Pain Awareness Month as it shares the month with human medicine’s Pain Awareness Month. Animal Pain Awareness Month is a time when various organizations (clinics, veterinarians, technicians, veterinary industry publications, and veterinary educators) work to raise public awareness of issues in the area of pain and pain management as it pertains to our veterinary patients.

