From Bezos’ Y721 to Abramovich’s Ecstasea, these are playthings of the uber-rich with designations that call to mind an eau de toilette or knock-off Nokia. The time to sink or swim is nigh. Over the summer, we clutched at a vague sense of cohesion and hymned for a sporting homecoming. But that kind of uplift simply could not hold. Tournaments cannot reverse deleterious pandemic roadmaps. Trophies, won or lost, cannot impede infection. Racist pricks will forever be racist pricks. It has been decreed: we must learn to live with contagion and uncertainty. And as satirist Peter Cook once put it, we must learn to live with the autocrats who have resolved to lead us ‘sinking giggling into the sea’. Suffice to say, then, we are sunk.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO