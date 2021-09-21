Evangelical Earns Commission on Cancer Re-accreditation
LEWISBURG – The Commission on Cancer (CoC) has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer diagnosis and treatment program at Evangelical Community Hospital. According to Evangelical Hospital, a most recent site-visit by the commission affirmed the Hospital and the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health continue to maintain high-standards for cancer patients. Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018.www.wkok.com
Comments / 0