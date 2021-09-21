CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, PA

Evangelical Earns Commission on Cancer Re-accreditation

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 9 days ago

LEWISBURG – The Commission on Cancer (CoC) has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer diagnosis and treatment program at Evangelical Community Hospital. According to Evangelical Hospital, a most recent site-visit by the commission affirmed the Hospital and the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health continue to maintain high-standards for cancer patients. Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018.

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

CHI Memorial's cancer institute accredited for radiation oncology services

CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute has successfully met the standards of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) APEx. APEx, or Accreditation Program for Excellence, is an accreditation program developed by ASTRO that validates a radiation oncology facility’s excellence in delivering high-quality patient care. The four-year accreditation is effective until August 2025. To date, more than 170 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation, and CHI Memorial is one of only three cancer centers in Tennessee to do so.
RINGGOLD, GA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Sarah Bush Lincoln earns ANCC accreditation for nursing residency program

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln recently earned ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) accreditation for its nurse residency program recently. A PTAP-accredited nurse residency program showcases a proven record of innovation, support for new nurses, process improvement, and an evidence-based adherence to national standards. Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts two classes...
MATTOON, IL
Milton Daily Standard

Evangelical to abide by federal vaccine guidelines

LEWISBURG — Rules requiring daily testing of employees not vaccinated for COVID-19 would faithfully be observed at Evangelical Community Hospital. Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, admitted Tuesday some employees were not happy with the daily tests, but they had a choice. Perhaps as a result, the vaccination rate has recently risen to about 75% among employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Online

Business news in brief: Autism In Motion clinic earns accreditation

Autism in Motion (AIM) Clinics have earned accredidation with Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence. The Fayetteville location of AIM Clinics was selected as a site visit location for centers accreditation. AIM Clinics has six locations in Arkansas which includes clinics in Bentonville and Fayetteville. The centers' accreditation recognizes behavioral health...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
wkok.com

Evangelical Starting to Fill Up Again Amid COVID Surge

LEWISBURG – Some concerning news again from Evangelical Community Hospital amid the current COVID-19 surge… President and CEO Kendra Aucker said this week the hospital is filling up again, currently with 98 total patients – 28 of whom are COVID patients as of Wednesday – and even its newly opened critical care unit is full, “We have patients waiting in the Emergency Room for beds. We’ve been able to maintain but we are boarding patients waiting for beds. That in itself is telling.”
LEWISBURG, PA
santaynezvalleystar.com

Cottage Hospital earns stroke center re-certification

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification, a two-year designation for excellence in the care of stroke patients. The hospital earned this certification for the first time in 2019. The Advanced Certification Gold Seal, offered in collaboration...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
connect-bridgeport.com

Ultrasound Technology Program at United Hospital Center Earns Accreditation

The Commission on Accreditation for Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has awarded programmatic accreditation to the Ultrasound Technology Program at United Hospital Center (UHC). “The rigorous process to achieve the CAAHEP accreditation recognizes UHC’s substantial compliance with the nationally established accreditation standards,” said Rosemary Trupo, R.T. (R) R.D.M.S., M.B.A., Education...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Care#Accreditation#The Commission On Cancer#Evangelical Hospital#Center For Breast Health#Ncdb#American Cancer Society
bernewitness.com

Grace Midwifery awarded CABC accreditation

Grace Midwifery, LLC recently announced it has received three-year accreditation through the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers (CABC). The CABC is an independent, nonprofit organization that accredits free-standing birth centers.
HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foxbaltimore.com

Causes, symptoms, and treatment options for thyroid cancer

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 640,000 people are living with thyroid cancer in the U.S. According to published research in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), thyroid cancer diagnoses have tripled over the last 30 years. The prime reason...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pharmacies Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkok.com

UPDATE: Pfizer Booster Doses Now Available at Geisinger & Evangelical

DANVILLE – Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital are now offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This follows the recent approvals from the CDC and FDA. Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and:. Are age 65 and...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy