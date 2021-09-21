CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Conflicts

UN News Centre
 10 days ago

Guest speakers will include Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege, as well as leaders from Afghanistan, Syria and Colombia. Gender Equality Champion Kristen Bell will also join, together with leaders from all regions of the word. The event will reaffirm the commitments of world leaders to the protection of women and girls in conflict and to their full, equal and meaningful participation. The event is organized by the UN Group of Friends for the elimination of violence against women and girls, European Union Delegation to the United Nations in partnership with UN Women and Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation.

Arkansas Online

Regional conflicts raise concern at U.N.

In today's world, few conflicts stay local. There's India's fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti's inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government's role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region. All are coming into full...
WORLD
UN News Centre

UNICEF’s women Goodwill Ambassadors, give voice to the voiceless

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the world has continued to watch anxiously, as the fate of women and girls throughout the country hangs in the balance. “It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected”, Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security...
CHARITIES
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

There can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict,

New York [US], September 29 (ANI): India at the United Nations on Tuesday (local time) expressed concern over the role of external actors leading to the growth of terror groups including the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sha in Syria and stressed upon the need for long-term security and stability in West Asia.
MILITARY
UN News Centre

Supporting a future for girls' education in Afghanistan

What steps must the international community take in support of a future for Afghan girls' education? Hear from UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Nobel Laureate and Malala Fund Co-Founder Malala Yousafzai, and Somaya Faruqi, Captain of the Afghan Dreamers Robotics Team.
WORLD
Columbian

U.S. threatens sanctions against officials in Tigray conflict

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region, where 10 months of fighting have left hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. A new executive order allows the U.S. Treasury...
U.S. POLITICS
telegraphherald.com

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles in Afghanistan’s...
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

UN General Assembly: Haiti appeals for compassion on migrants

The Prime Minister of Haiti today called on leaders to adopt a compassionate approach to migration, as the United Nations General Assembly continued its high-level debate. "Many countries which are prosperous today have been built through successive waves of migrants and refugees," said Prime Minister Ariel Henry. "The issue of migrants must remind us that human beings, fathers and mothers are always going to flee poverty and conflicts and will always strive to offer a. better living standard for their children." Climate change, Islamophobia and security were among the topics addressed by leaders as the General Assembly continued its annual high-level session, which runs through 27 September.
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

UN Affairs

Caribbean island nations are under assault from the coronavirus pandemic even as they try to protect their communities from rising seas and raging storms, regional leaders said Saturday at the UN, where they called for bold action to tackle climate change and shore up public health systems. 25 September 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Improve Conflict by Setting Boundaries

Common words may mean different things to different people. When people feel misunderstood, they are likely to give up on a conversation. Setting boundaries on ideas improves communication. It also helps with testing ideas to discover their usefulness and limitations. Communicating with clear boundaries and specifying what is meant and...
SOCIETY
Society
United Nations
UN News Centre

Goodness is the best medicine for the world’s ills, says Holy See official

Humanity needs the “reserves of goodness present in human hearts” to confront the many challenges facing the world community, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, declared in his video address to the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Saturday. Referring to the theme...
RELIGION
UN News Centre

France focuses on responsibility and solidarity in the face of global challenges

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian upheld multilateralism as the key to overcoming global challenges including conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. “We have a collective responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. We have a shared responsibility in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis 'stain on our conscience'

The crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience,” the United Nations humanitarian chief said, as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Martin Griffiths issued one of the most sharply worded criticisms yet of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade after nearly a year of war. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed some 1 million people and whose images shocked the world, are vivid...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

Launch of the Global Framework for United Nations Support on Syria / Iraq Third Country National Returnees

Thousands of suspected foreign terrorist fighters and hundreds of children and their caregivers have been captured in Syria and Iraq by state armed forces and non-state armed groups and transferred to detention. Additionally, tens of thousands of foreign women, men and children fled or were displaced from areas once controlled by Da'esh.The protracted humanitarian situation in camps and detention facilities is not sustainable. Living conditions are poor, with the populations suffering from lack of adequate shelter, food, sanitation, education opportunities, healthcare, judicial processes, and prevailing insecurity and violence – all of which have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return is a matter of national and international priority, both from a humanitarian and a security perspective. To address these imperatives, some Member States have begun to bring their nationals home. In response, the UN has come together to support Member States by developing a Global Framework for UN Support on Syria/Iraq Third Country National Returnees (Global Framework).
WORLD
UN News Centre

Somalia: ‘Sustained focus, investments’ needed to boost women’s political participation

Unresolved issues surrounding parliamentary quotas, and women’s participation in elections in Somalia were highlighted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in the Security Council on Tuesday, with the aim of increasing their involvement in the political process. Briefing ambassadors under the Women, Peace and Security agenda, she said that her...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Sudan striving for ‘common goal’ of peace, prosperity, freedom and justice

Sudan continues the path to democracy, two years after the revolution that “carried the aspirations of our people for freedom, peace and justice”, Prime Minister Abdalla Adam Hamdok told the UN General Assembly on Saturday. The revolution began in December 2018, leading to the April 2019 overthrow of former President...
WORLD
securitymagazine.com

Anticipating and resolving conflict in the workplace

Businesses re-opening after many months of COVID-19 related restrictions are beginning to shift the focus of their security concerns to the potential threat of conflict in the workplace. While tensions or disagreements may be part of any work setting, identifying the warning signs and responding appropriately can prevent conflict from escalating into something more dangerous.
ECONOMY
The Uvalde Leader-News

Choose peace in this time of conflict, COVID-19

Months ago, I made a decision about the vaccine based on several things. Then, I felt like God challenged me one day and said, “Kathleen, have you asked me?” I was humbled and spent several days praying about the virus and vaccines, asking God what I should do for my life. I gave my life to Jesus over 50 years ago and my life belongs to him, so it made sense to ask him. After seeking him, I woke up one morning and felt like he gave me clear direction for the call he has on my life.
UVALDE, TX

