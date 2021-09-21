Women in Conflicts
Guest speakers will include Nobel Peace Prize laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege, as well as leaders from Afghanistan, Syria and Colombia. Gender Equality Champion Kristen Bell will also join, together with leaders from all regions of the word. The event will reaffirm the commitments of world leaders to the protection of women and girls in conflict and to their full, equal and meaningful participation. The event is organized by the UN Group of Friends for the elimination of violence against women and girls, European Union Delegation to the United Nations in partnership with UN Women and Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation.media.un.org
