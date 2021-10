Graphical Abstract: Potential common pathways between heart failure and cancer and how statin therapy may affect them. Adapted with permission from de Boer et al.[2]. Several studies have described a link between cardiovascular risk factors or established cardiovascular disease and incident cancer. For example, in a recent study that included 20 305 participants from the Framingham Heart Study and the Prevention of Renal and Vascular End-Stage Disease (PREVEND) study, traditional cardiovascular risk factors (including age, sex, and tobacco use), 10-year atherosclerotic risk score, and natriuretic peptide concentrations were associated with an increased risk of incident cancer.[1]

