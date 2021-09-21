Climate Summit - World Youth Group
This can be done by strict government legislation on conservation, CO2 emission control, green energy, green technology, and educating our youth on the impact of all species and its impact from climate change. The World Youth Group has designed a Common-Agreed Program called "My Species" which educates our youth about the impact of climate change on all species.This Summit encourages you all to put forth a proposal that we can implement in our country. We will explore the potentials of developing the ideas into legislation to help governments.media.un.org
