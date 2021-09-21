CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Summit - World Youth Group

UN News Centre
 10 days ago

This can be done by strict government legislation on conservation, CO2 emission control, green energy, green technology, and educating our youth on the impact of all species and its impact from climate change. The World Youth Group has designed a Common-Agreed Program called "My Species" which educates our youth about the impact of climate change on all species.This Summit encourages you all to put forth a proposal that we can implement in our country. We will explore the potentials of developing the ideas into legislation to help governments.

media.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Tribune

Youth climate activists announce climate legislation for 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE — With climate change more present than ever, high school students across Indiana gathered in West Lafayette to push Indiana’s lawmakers to recognize its impact and advocate for policies to improve Hoosier lives. Rahul Durai, a leader in the student activist group Confront the Climate Crisis, announced two...
LAFAYETTE, IN
trust.org

World's youth returns to the streets to fight climate change

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Young people around the world took to the streets on Friday to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike takes place five weeks before the U.N. COP26 summit, which aims to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#The World Youth Group
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson calls on world leaders to be ‘awesome’ at Glasgow climate summit

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to be “awesome” at November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, as he completed a US visit which has heightened expectations of a deal to curb global warming.The prime minister said he had upgraded his assessment of the chances of success in Glasgow from six out of 10, following a $5bn climate finance pledge from Joe Biden and a Chinese promise to stop building coal-fired power stations overseas.But he stepped up pressure on Beijing to follow up its initiative by also swearing off investment in the fossil fuel domestically, at a time when 43...
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

Zimbabwe bolsters emissions targets ahead of climate summit

(Reuters) – Zimbabwe has adopted a more ambitious target for emissions reduction ahead of a United Nations climate conference in November, the country’s new climate change plan showed. The southern African country is now committed to a 40% drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across all sectors of the...
AFRICA
New York Post

Pope Francis encourages youth climate activists at Milan summit

Pope Francis praised young environmental activists’ determination to address climate issues in a video presented at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, ahead of the U.N. Cop26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The three-day summit gathered 400 climate activists from 180 countries and produced recommendations for the major...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum (27-29 September 2021)

The IMO-UNEP-Norway Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum is a three-day online/virtual global platform aimed at championing innovation to accelerate the transition of the marine sector towards a zero- and low-emission future. It will be held on 27-29 September 2021 at 1200pm – 1500pm BST and focus on addressing specific needs of developing countries, especially Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The Forum is supported by the Government of Norway, the IMO Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in order to promote innovation by providing a global platform to exchange best practices and fill necessary gaps by gathering ideas and latest developments from all competent international policy makers.The Forum will bring together all stakeholders to promote inclusive innovation towards maritime decarbonization with the focus on developing countries, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). A range of topics are considered to be discussed in the forum such as challenges and opportunities for inclusive innovation and deploying new decarbonization solutions as well as showcasing a variety of models of inclusive innovation that foster zero and low emission technology deployment and more.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

Philippines’ youth call for systemic change at climate protest

A monstrous effigy of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was paraded through the country’s capital Manila on Friday as protesters joined a worldwide youth climate action. About a hundred young people wearing masks gathered in one of several socially distanced demonstrations around the country in support of the global climate strike by the international Fridays for Future movement.
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

High-level Event on Jobs and Social Protection for Poverty Eradication

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to serve as a harsh reminder of the perils stemming from global inequities and a reminder of the urgency to redouble efforts towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. The equivalent of an unprecedented 255 million jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a sharp increase in poverty and inequalities. The High-Level event will include an opening segment followed by a policy discussion to frame the ambitions needed for a socio-economic recovery to advance decent job creation, social protection and poverty eradication. To achieve a human centered recovery, commitments are required from global leaders.Opening remarks by Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Youth climate leaders join hands with UN in India

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): United Nations in India on Monday announced the launch of its climate campaign 'We The Change', which aims to showcase climate solutions pioneered by young Indians as a celebration of India's climate leadership. Through the 'WeTheChangeNow' call to action, 17 young climate champions will...
ENVIRONMENT
Pitt News

Climate strike marches for climate justice, youth representation in local climate decisions

More than 200 protestors marched down Fifth Avenue on Friday demanding climate justice. The protesters chanted, “No coal, no oil, keep your carbon in the soil!”. Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh hosted the Pittsburgh Climate Strike on Friday to fight for three demands — represent youth in local climate decisions, ban fracking and tax big businesses in order to create more green infrastructure. The protest began at Schenley Plaza with a rally of people ranging in age from high school students to senior citizens, and concluded at the City-County building Downtown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Thunberg chides leaders for 'blah, blah, blah' on climate

Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pope praises youth climate activists for challenging adults

MILAN, Italy — (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing.”. Francis offered a video message to a three-day youth climate...
ADVOCACY
BBC

COP26: Australia PM undecided on attending crucial climate summit

Australia's prime minister has signalled he may not attend the UN's landmark climate conference in November as his government faces continued criticism of its poor climate record. In an interview, Scott Morrison said he had "not made any final decisions" on attending, suggesting it was a burden. "It's another trip...
INDIA
AFP

Youth call time on decades of 'empty' climate promises

Youth activists on Tuesday called out decades of "empty words and promises" from world leaders as they demanded action -- and money -- to tackle global warming ahead of a pivotal UN climate summit. With just weeks to go before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, seen as crucial to the viability of the Paris climate agreement, campaigners used the opening of a three-day event in Milan to lambast governments' failure to address the crisis. Swedish wunderkind Greta Thunberg slammed governments for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing. Hurling leaders' own words back at them, the 18-year-old laid bare to delegates at the Youth4Climate event the gap between words and action.
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Remarks to Pre-COP26

There is just one month to go before COP26 -- the most important climate conference since Paris. It is essential for all humanity that we fulfil the promise of the Paris Agreement. That means reducing emissions to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels. It means providing $100...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged young people on Thursday to keep up their pressure on world leaders, praising them for "setting a powerful example" ahead of a vital climate summit next month. "The window of opportunity to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis is closing quickly," he told hundreds of youth activists gathered in Milan. "We know what needs to be done and we have the tools to do it. Young people have been in the forefront of putting forward positive solutions, advocating for climate justice and holding leaders to account." The COP26 UN climate summit, which begins October 31 in Glasgow, is being billed as crucial to the continued success of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Climate action: ‘Time is running out’, UN chief tells ministers

With just one month left until the COP26 climate change conference, countries must do more to reduce emissions, finance climate action and support mitigation, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the final official ministerial meeting in Milan, Italy, on Thursday. “I cannot emphasize enough that time is running out. Irreversible climate...
ENVIRONMENT
thedallasnews.net

The World Youth Group appoints Bahrain-based Mohammed

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Youth Group, a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats has appointed Bahrain-based businessman Mohammed Mansoor as the Director of their Council. Mansoor, FounderCEO of Saara group heads a series of ventures and organizations spread across the domains...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy