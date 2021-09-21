Climate Summit - World Youth Group

The IMO-UNEP-Norway Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum is a three-day online/virtual global platform aimed at championing innovation to accelerate the transition of the marine sector towards a zero- and low-emission future. It will be held on 27-29 September 2021 at 1200pm – 1500pm BST and focus on addressing specific needs of developing countries, especially Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The Forum is supported by the Government of Norway, the IMO Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in order to promote innovation by providing a global platform to exchange best practices and fill necessary gaps by gathering ideas and latest developments from all competent international policy makers.The Forum will bring together all stakeholders to promote inclusive innovation towards maritime decarbonization with the focus on developing countries, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). A range of topics are considered to be discussed in the forum such as challenges and opportunities for inclusive innovation and deploying new decarbonization solutions as well as showcasing a variety of models of inclusive innovation that foster zero and low emission technology deployment and more.

