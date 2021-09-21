CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human rights in older age: Towards the elimination of ageism and age discrimination

UN News Centre
 10 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light entrenched ageism and age discrimination in many areas. The Secretary General's Policy Brief on COVID-19 and older persons recognised that COVID-19 escalated ageism and stigmatization of older persons, including hate speech in public discourse and on social media. 146 states signed a statement of support to the Policy Brief and echoed concerns over the intensification of ageism. Despite its scale and harmful impacts, ageism remains largely unknown and is often considered more acceptable compared to other forms of discrimination.Against this background, the report of the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons to the 48th session of the HRC (A/HRC/48/53), examines and raises awareness of the prevalence of ageism and age discrimination, analyses their possible causes and manifestations, and reviews the way the existing legal and policy frameworks at the international and regional levels protect against ageism and age-discrimination.This side event during the 48th session of the HRC will bring to the fore real-life experiences of ageism and age discrimination faced by older persons and will take stock of the Independent Expert's conclusions and recommendations with the aim to discuss strategies to address and prevent ageism and age discrimination and to ensure the promotion and protection of the rights of older persons.

media.un.org

