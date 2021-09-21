Versailles Post Detective promoted to Sergeant
VERSAILLES, IN — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Trooper Matthew J. “Joe” Loyd to the rank of sergeant to serve as an Investigative Squad Leader at the ISP-Versailles Post. Sgt. Loyd was selected for the position after going through the extremely competitive Indiana State Police promotion process which involves a written exam, oral interview, and a review of past work history.wrbiradio.com
