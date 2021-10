One can describe Website Design Parallax as a design that can use visual effects combined with 2D scrolling to create an illusion of layers and depth into the user's experience. It also allows different foreground designs and backgrounds to move with the help of the scroll bar. One can move these backgrounds at a different speed to convey the online story through the scroll bar. Since Parallax Scrolling allows the background to move more slowly, which adds depth and distance to the page design, therefore it is widely in use at present. In a nutshell, one can describe Parallax scrolling as the features that can create depth on the web page by making the foreground and backgrounds move differently.

