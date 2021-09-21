You can’t Zoom into an Online Meeting for Engineering

Originally Posted On: https://www.cadcam-e.com/blogs/24/You-cannot-Zoom-into-an-Online-Meeting-for-Engineering.aspx. Zoom has become a verb. If someone says “I’ll zoom you” you know instantly what they mean. They want to connect with you for an online meeting using the wildly popular video conferencing software Zoom. Zoom today has more than 300 million participants using it every day and the count keeps increasing. It is now used for many types of online meetings such as court hearings, interviews, business conferences, school and college classes and even weddings. It is natural to expect that Zoom would be a good tool for engineering collaboration with remote teams. It is available for free, works off a browser and only needs a regular internet connection that is available all over the world. But can you really use Zoom for engineering? Let’s explore.