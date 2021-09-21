CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Launches Scheme of Arrangement to Restructure Debt in Compliance with RSA

 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced that it has filed a petition and summons for directions in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Court”) regarding a scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) related to the restructuring of its $460 million 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Existing Notes”) proposed by Luckin Coffee and its Joint Provisional Liquidators.1 Pursuant to the summons for directions, the Company seeks an order for the convening of a single meeting of the class of creditors affected by the Scheme (the “Scheme Creditors”) to consider and, if thought fit, approve, with or without modification, the Scheme (the “Convening Order”). The Cayman Court will confirm the date for the hearing at which it will consider whether the Convening Order should be made (the “Convening Hearing”) in due course. Assuming the Scheme is approved by the requisite voting majorities at the Scheme Meeting, a further hearing to determine whether the Court will sanction the Scheme will take place. The Scheme, if sanctioned, will implement the restructuring (the “Restructuring”) envisaged by the Restructuring Support Agreement dated as of March 16, 2021, as amended on September 1, 2021 (the “RSA”). Based on the latest holdings reported to the Company, the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes held by the noteholders party to the RSA is well above the voting threshold of 75% in amount that is required to approve a scheme of arrangement under Cayman law.2.

