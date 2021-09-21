CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar holds near 1-month high with Fed, Evergrande eyed

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held around the unchanged mark near a one-month high as global markets bounced somewhat on Tuesday after a risk-off mood dominated in the prior session, while investors awaited the results of a two-day policy meeting from the Federal Reserve. After reaching its highest...

