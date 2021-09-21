CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Psyched Wellness Initiates a Clinical Sleep Study on Humans for a Structure/Function Claim For AME-1

 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce it has initiated first steps towards a clinical sleep study for a structure/function claim for the Company's proprietary extract from Amanita Muscaria mushrooms, AME-1.

ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Reveals The True Health Benefits of Getting Outdoors More

Getting a daily fix of sunshine could boost your general health, with new research linking time spent outside with better mood, improved sleep and a lower lifetime risk of depression. "Getting bright light in the day is as important as avoiding light at night," says psychologist and sleep researcher Sean Cain of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, whose previous experimental studies have shown how artificial light impacts sleep and circadian rhythms. In this new observational study, Cain and colleagues looked at the effect outdoor light exposure had on sleep and moods in over 400,000 people in the UK Biobank, a large study...
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Taking Calcium Supplements, Says Science

Some people may benefit from taking a calcium supplement daily more so than others, however, some experts argue they're not even worth it—especially since research indicates that ingesting calcium at that level may increase your risk of developing heart complications. Still, it's evident that Americans often don't get enough calcium through diet alone.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
Mic

California is paying people to stop using meth

Under capitalism, there is no incentive as powerful as money. It’s the reason most of us do anything besides eat, sleep, and watch anime. Lawmakers in California know this too, which is why they’ve started paying people battling a meth addiction every time they test negative for the drug, according to NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Your phone can tell when you're high: Data from accelerometer and GPS sensors can be used to predict with 90% accuracy if someone is stoned, study finds

Sensors on a person's smartphone can be used to determine if they're high with uncanny precision, according to a new study out of Rutgers University. Researchers at the school's Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research found that an algorithm that combined sensors tracking movements and GPS location with data on the time of day and day of the week had a 90 percent accuracy rate in determining if someone was stoned.
CELL PHONES
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Stimulation Can Help The Brain to Remember, New Evidence Suggests

Research exploring how people forget things appears to have unintentionally stimulated better memory among its participants, a new study suggests. The experiment was originally conducted in 2012 and was supposed to explore the role of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) in voluntary forgetting. While the 2012 experiment successfully demonstrated forgetting was something actively managed by the DLPFC, it turns out there was a bonus hidden inside its data. A reanalysis has now shown that tickling this part of the brain with the right frequency of magnetic stimulation as we learn new material can also help us remember it. "We were quite surprised when...
SCIENCE

