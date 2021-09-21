Psyched Wellness Initiates a Clinical Sleep Study on Humans for a Structure/Function Claim For AME-1
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce it has initiated first steps towards a clinical sleep study for a structure/function claim for the Company's proprietary extract from Amanita Muscaria mushrooms, AME-1.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0