CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Celebrating Gifts Worth More Than $15 Million

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith great appreciation, Westmont announces two major gifts totaling more than $15 million, the two largest cash gifts in college history. In late August, Westmont received $8.2 million from Ed and Mollie Miller, the largest single gift ever. It supports the Paul Raymond Miller Scholarship Endowment, named in honor of Ed’s father and originally established 35 years ago when their daughter, Barbara, enrolled at Westmont. In the intervening 35 years, this scholarship has supported hundreds of students who depend on financial aid to attend Westmont. In addition, Ed served on Westmont’s Board of Trustees for 17 years.

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jersey ministry's 'gift from God': Donation of former hospital worth $3.9 million

JERSEYVILLE — Got Faith? Ministry has received a donation of a former hospital building valued at $3.9 million. Steve Pegram, founder of the Jersey County non-profit organization, said the group had previously expressed interest in the hospital — closed for nearly 10 years — and had been “praying for it” the past four years.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
thebaycities.com

Gifts will help put more than a Century of Local News Online

A new project at Spies Public Library will put the history of our area as recorded as far back as 1885 online for anyone to view. “We have a microfilm reader at the library with 300 reels of microfilm. Currently, the most at jeopardy are the ones from 1885,” says Blair Nelson director of Spies Public Library.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westmont College#Social Entrepreneurship#Board Of Trustees#Cottage Health
montecitojournal.net

A Childhood of Enchantment

Have you ever wondered who lived in the mysterious house on the hill above East Beach behind the wrought iron gate? A group of curious members of the Distinguished Speaker Group from the Santa Barbara Club came for lunch and to listen to Barbara (Barbie) Doran talk about her enchanted childhood behind the gates of Bellosguardo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

A New Vision: Tara Rose Toner Finds New Direction Amid Pandemic

The year of COVID made us rethink a lot about interiors and exteriors. Some of us holed up inside, either by choice or by decree. Others found themselves outside more than usual, discovering or renewing their love affair with our beautiful landscape. For painter Tara Rose Toner, that led to a new interest in plein air and in exploring visions of the American West.
VISUAL ART
montecitojournal.net

Spotlight on the Montecito Library

Elba Library is believed to have been the oldest library in the world. Historians have concluded it was built around 2500 to 2250 BC in Syria. Although they had giant clay tablets, instead of neatly bound printed paper books, archaeologists still found signs of the tablets being arranged and even classified according to content or size. People alive more than 4,000 years ago knew and recognized the importance of written texts and found a way to establish a working library thousands of years before paper was even invented. To this day, libraries are still a fundamental and integral part of towns all across the world, including this one.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
montecitojournal.net

An Ode to Santa Barbara’s Roots

It’s not much of an exaggeration to suggest that Opera Santa Barbara General Director Kostis Protopapas almost single-handedly kept live music alive in town during the worst months of the pandemic. In February, Operation Eurydice, part of Opera Santa Barbara’s Arts Advocacy campaign, created three live music series to bring in-person concerts to the public, with only a tiny portion devoted to operatic singing. OSB’s Balcony Jams and Night Out have fallen by the wayside, but Roar & Pour, which brings two hours of music to the sidewalk and street in front of the Granada every Thursday evening, is still going strong.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

United & Thriving: Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara Combine Forces

It was just about a month into the pandemic when the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara (UBGC) fully united, as the downtown club agreed to merge and fully centralize the 83-year-old organization. That might seem like a strange time to be making structural changes, as the merger was completed in April 2020, right after the shutdown had forced the clubs to drastically downsize, at least temporarily.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati museum celebrates more than 100 years of signs

CINCINNATI — A unique Cincinnati museum is combining bright lights with a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Located in Camp Washington, The American Sign Museum covers 100 years of signs. What You Need To Know. The American Sign Museum covers 100 years of signs. Crowd favorites include the Frisch's Big...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy