Celebrating Gifts Worth More Than $15 Million
With great appreciation, Westmont announces two major gifts totaling more than $15 million, the two largest cash gifts in college history. In late August, Westmont received $8.2 million from Ed and Mollie Miller, the largest single gift ever. It supports the Paul Raymond Miller Scholarship Endowment, named in honor of Ed’s father and originally established 35 years ago when their daughter, Barbara, enrolled at Westmont. In the intervening 35 years, this scholarship has supported hundreds of students who depend on financial aid to attend Westmont. In addition, Ed served on Westmont’s Board of Trustees for 17 years.www.montecitojournal.net
