Binovi Announces Management and Board Changes

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB: BNVIF)(FRA:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, today announces that Tania Archer has resigned as Interim CEO and Director of the Company to pursue other endeavours, effective immediately. Ms. Archer will remain available to the Company to ensure a seamless transition. The Company is also pleased to announce that Marc Lakmaaker has been appointed Interim CEO and member of the board of directors.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
ptonline.com

Wittmann Battenfeld Makes Management Changes at Spanish Subsidiary

Jordi Farres and Merce Margarit announced their retirement as managing directors of Wittmann Battenfeld in Spain, effective Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1, the division’s general management will be taken over by Salvador Gracia, who previously held the position of strategic finance manager. The cooperation between the founder of the Wittmann...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

ACTEGA announces management appointments

ACTEGA, a manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, has announced several high-profile management appointments. These include the appointment of Jan Franz Allerkamp to head of Global Business Line Paper & Board of ACTEGA and the external hire of ex-Heidelberg Board Member, Stephan Plenz, as interim general manager of ACTEGA Metal Print.
BUSINESS
ncsha.org

WHEDA Announces Executive Leadership Change

MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) today announced that May yer (“mine-za”) Thao will leave her position as WHEDA Assistant Deputy Director effective September 24, 2021. During her time at WHEDA, Thao has led WHEDA’s equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts throughout all aspects of the organization. She has accepted a new leadership role as President and CEO for the Hmong American Partnership (HAP) in Minnesota.
ECONOMY
fortworthbusiness.com

TPG makes managment changes ahead of possible IPO

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco, on Sept. 23 announced that Todd B. Sisitsky has been named as President of the firm, effective immediately. TPG also made some other management changes. The firm, which has $108 billion of assets under management and investment, has been said to be positioning itself for a public offering, but no official announcement has been made. Industry reports indicate these moves are related to that plan.
FORT WORTH, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Local business announces structure change

There’s a hidden gem that’s been operating in Gonzales for more than 20 years — first as Rene de la Garza Permit Services and now under its current name, Texas Land & Right of Way, LLC or TXROW (pronounced Tex-row). TXROW has been providing an invaluable professional service to utility...
GONZALES, TX
pfonline.com

NASF Announces Management Partnership

The National Association for Surface Finishing (NASF) and the AESF Foundation has announced partnership with Kellen, provider of management and services to professional societies and trade associations. The NASF states that the partnership will help support NASF and AESF’s missions to advance an environmentally and economically sustainable future for the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announces that it has changed its auditors from Deloitte LLP ("Former Auditor") to Mazars, LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective September 17, 2021.
BUSINESS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals makes board of directors changes

Dublin, Ohio–based Navidea ‘s chair of the board and director S. Kathryn Rouan, along with director Claudine Bruck, retired from those positions, effective immediately. The board appointed Alexander L. Cappello and John K. Scott, Jr., both existing members of the board, as the chair and vice chair of the board, respectively, according to a news release. The changes were announced following the company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Azarga Metals Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Alexander Molyneux has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Molyneux for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director since his appointment in 2016 and wishes him well in the future.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS
nytco.com

Announcing Changes on the Newsroom Careers Team

We are thrilled to announce two moves on the newsroom’s careers team. Alexa Mills, who has spent the last 15 months as writing coach for The New York Times Fellowship, has been promoted to senior editor. In her new role, Alexa will help oversee the new Editing Residency, as well as continue to work on other career-related projects with the team.
ECONOMY
Sportico

Meg Whitman-Backed Immortals Gaming Restructures Business

Immortals Gaming Club, the professional video game organization backed by Meg Whitman and AEG, is restructuring its business as it seeks a more efficient and fiscally sustainable esports enterprise. IGC is separating its brands into four distinct business units: the group’s Overwatch League franchise (the Los Angeles Valiant), a matchmaking platform (Gamers Club), a pro team based in Brazil (MIBR) and Immortals (which includes its main League of Legends franchise). Each individual unit is cash-flow positive, according to the company, which expects to enter 2022 with more revenue booked than it earned in all of 2021. Professional video gaming has struggled in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

II Leadership Summit 2021 'Meet the Panel' - Graham Sheward, CEO, Hansard

In the fifth of our series of special II Leadership Summit 2021 - 'Meet the Panel' interviews Graham Sheward, CEO, Hansard, takes the hotseat. Graham joins five of the industry's biggest names (see below) at our inaugural II Leadership Summit 2021, which is set to be broadcast on Monday 11 October, 2021 at 1pm (UK time), to discuss 'leadership in international financial services', 'how to lead through a pandemic' and the future of the international advice industry.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

The Three Phases of Change Management

Creating any type of big change in an organization takes thoughtfulness, commitment, accountability and patience — though not as much as you might think! It’s often assumed that change takes immense amounts of time, but it doesn’t have to. Most of the “extra” time it takes to implement change is...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Programme Change & Analytics Manager, Professional Services Firm

This Programme Manager position in the Global Chief Data Office will manage the successful planning, delivery and analysis of all business communications and change management / transformation strategies of the critical Global Programme workstream for Master Data Management (MDM). The role holder will be responsible for performing stakeholder outreach for all engagement and qualitative research, as well as budgetary tracking, monitoring and analysis.
JOBS
The Independent

Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board.“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor in the company and wish it the best going forward.”Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao,...
BUSINESS

