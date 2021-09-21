Binovi Announces Management and Board Changes
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company') (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB: BNVIF)(FRA:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, today announces that Tania Archer has resigned as Interim CEO and Director of the Company to pursue other endeavours, effective immediately. Ms. Archer will remain available to the Company to ensure a seamless transition. The Company is also pleased to announce that Marc Lakmaaker has been appointed Interim CEO and member of the board of directors.
