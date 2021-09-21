CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Launches Road Safety Pilot with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS)

 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agencies testing Waycare's AI-based traffic management technology to improve incident management, reduce response times, and support greater cross-agency collaboration in the Salt Lake City region. COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Today, Rekor Systems,...

