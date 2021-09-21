CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Files Annual Report for FY2020

 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Fast Casual

Luckin Coffee boosted 2020 revenues 33.3%, restructuring continues

Luckin Coffee, a pioneer in coffee vending and a competitor to Starbucks in China, which filed for bankruptcy protection in February, reported strong financial results for 2020, according to its newly released annual report. Net revenues jumped by 33.3% to RMB4,033.4 million ($618.1 million) from 2019 to 2020, despite the...
yicaiglobal.com

Luckin Coffee Gains After Reaching USD187 Million Settlement With Investors

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Luckin Coffee’s shares rose after the Chinese coffee store chain, which was fined USD180 million by US regulators in December for faking sales, said it had settled a USD187 million class action lawsuit and returned to normal financial reporting. Luckin Coffee [OTCMKTS: LKNCY], whose stock...
