CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Epizyme (EPZM) Files For 5.65M Share Secondary Offering

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) files to offer up to 5,653,000 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of a warrant previously issued by Epizyme, Inc. to a selling stockholder.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Sees $10B in Peak Sales by 2030 - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg reiterated a Buy rating and $135.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after management offered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Declares $0.1975 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1975 per share, or $0.79 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epzm#Exercise#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Epizyme Inc
StreetInsider.com

The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on October...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IronNet (IRNT) Files to Offer Common Stock, Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This prospectus relates to the issuance by us of an aggregate of up to 13,824,992 shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “common stock”), which consists of (i) up to 5,200,000 shares of common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of 5,200,000 warrants (the “Private Warrants”) originally issued in a private placement to LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC (the “Sponsor”) in connection with the initial public offering of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”) and (ii) up to 8,624,992 shares of common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of 8,624,992 warrants (the “Public Warrants” and, together with the Private Warrants, the “Warrants”) originally issued in the initial public offering of LGL. We will receive the proceeds from any exercise of any Warrants for cash.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LifeMD (LFMD) Prices 3.33M Share Offering of Common Stock at $6/Each

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LifeMD, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,333,334 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million at a public offering price of $6.00 per share of common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Announces 12M Share and Warrant Offering at $1.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing, or are resistant to, current treatment regimens today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise approximately $15 million in gross proceeds, before placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Kintara, through the issuance of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,000,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.25. The investor warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share and are exercisable for three and one half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 25.9M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25,930,000 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,889,500 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Ford (F) Stock Soars on $11.4 Billion EV Partnership with Battery Maker SK Innovation (SKOVF) Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Files For 59.15M Share Secondary Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) files for 59,145,626 share secondary offering consisting of: (i) Common Stock issued to existing investors in Custom Truck One Source, L.P. in connection with the rollover of such entity, (ii) Common Stock held by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors following the acquisition of NESCO Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and NESCO Holdings I, Inc. by Capitol Investment Corp. IV and (iii) Common Stock issued by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors in connection with the closing of the Acquisition by certain the selling securityholders (each a “selling securityholder” and, collectively, the “selling securityholders”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Better Choice Company (BTTR) Repurchased $1.3M Worth of Shares at $3.67/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) today announced that it has repurchased approximately $1.3 million of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $3.67 per share in the open market with cash on hand.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Prices 5M Share Offering at $4.20/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.20 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $21 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Onconova granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

VersaBank (VBNK) Prices 5.5M Share Public Offering at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VersaBank (to commence trading as NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced the pricing of its previously-announced public offering of VersaBank's common shares. VersaBank will issue 5,500,000 shares at a price of US $10.00 per share, the equivalent of CAD $12.80 per share based on today's Bank of Canada exchange rate, for gross proceeds of US $55,000,000. The offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Prices 12.5M Share IPO at $16/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cue Health. All of the shares are being offered and sold by Cue Health. Cue Health's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Cue Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy