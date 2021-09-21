Epizyme (EPZM) Files For 5.65M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This prospectus relates to the issuance by us of an aggregate of up to 13,824,992 shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “common stock”), which consists of (i) up to 5,200,000 shares of common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of 5,200,000 warrants (the “Private Warrants”) originally issued in a private placement to LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC (the “Sponsor”) in connection with the initial public offering of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”) and (ii) up to 8,624,992 shares of common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of 8,624,992 warrants (the “Public Warrants” and, together with the Private Warrants, the “Warrants”) originally issued in the initial public offering of LGL. We will receive the proceeds from any exercise of any Warrants for cash.
