HAVEN, Wis. — In his first press conference of Ryder Cup week, U.S. Captain Steve Stricker addressed what has become the most incendiary off-course story in golf in 2021. It's Brooks-Bryson, the inescapable feud, and it feels particularly relevant for an American team that has suffered from what can charitably be called "chemistry issues" in recent matches (Brooks vs. DJ, Patrick Reed vs. Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson vs. Tom Watson). If there's going to be more toxicity this week, it seems very likely to stem from the bad blood between two of America's best golfers.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO