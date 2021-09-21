The judges of Drag Race UK tell us what we can expect from season three

Drag Race UK season three is upon us, and within a slither of days we will finally see what gagworthy looks, laughs and moments the queens have in store for us on this new season. Drag Race UK has gone from strength to strength so far, with season one finally arriving in 2019 after fans have hoped for it for years and proving that we could bring something completely different to the main stage with our unique sense of humour. Then came the rip-roaring season two – a force of nature that made everything great about season one even better and the drag was some of the best the entire franchise has ever seen. There’s been one constant through the Drag Race UK evolution, though, and that’s the judging panel.