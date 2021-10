The newest patch for Madden NFL 22 has arrived, and it addresses a series of ongoing issues with the professional football game that players have reported since launch. In particular, the September 23 patch for Madden 22 adds some new tuning to the Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones defensive play because previously it could give up too much space. EA also delivered additional tuning updates for Cover 3 Deep Zones vs Bunch Flood plays and made another change to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones to "better anticipate threats" from across the field. As at least one person pointed out on social media, the patch doesn't seem to fix this issue in all cases, however.

