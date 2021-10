The USD continued to strengthen against a number of its counterparts yesterday, pushed higher by market expectations for a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, while higher than expected pending home sales for August may have also contributed. It should be noted that in ECB’s banking forum Fed Chairman Powell characterised inflation as frustrating and expressed worries for a possible conflict between jobs and inflation and that should be the chief challenge facing the Fed. As the USD continued to strengthen gold prices were forced to retreat given also that US yields tended to remain at rather high levels. On the other hand, US stockmarkets tended to show little volatility with some mixed signals being provided by the markets. Today we highlight the release of the final US GDP rate for Q2 as well as the weekly initial jobless claims figure, while a high number of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak and could sway the market’s mood.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO