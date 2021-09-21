RBA Minutes: Economy expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased

The US dollar leapt higher versus DM and EM currencies overnight although it is hard to attribute the sudden acceleration to any one input. Month and quarter-end flows could be distorting markets. Equally a pricing in of a Fed taper and higher US yields, or hopes that a debt ceiling deal will be reached could equally be to blame. The US dollar may also be receiving inflows related to its bond market or from haven buyers nervous about negative developments around the world. You could take your pick from any or all of that smorgasbord as a reason to buy USD, but when looked at in totality, you would struggle to find a reason to sell the greenback and perhaps that is part of the answer. For this pilot fish of the world’s capital markets, I am content to mumble “I love it when a plan comes together.”

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO