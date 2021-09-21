CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBA Minutes: Economy expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the minutes of the September 7 RBA meeting, it’s noted, “the outbreak of the Delta variant had delayed, but not derailed, the recovery.” The economy was “expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased” but “there was considerable uncertainty about the timing and pace of the recovery, which was likely to be slower than experienced earlier in 2021”. In the central scenario, growth will return in Q4 and its “pre-Delta path in the second half of 2022”.

#Inflation#Vaccinations#Australia#Bank#Rba
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
CBS News

Banks could soon suffer massive wave of job losses, analysts say

Although the banking sector has played an outsized role in the U.S. economy for decades, thousands of frontline workers in the industry are likely to find themselves with a shrinking part to play as their jobs succumb to automation over the next few years, according to a report. About 100,000...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Australian Dollar At 4-Week Low

The Australian dollar has steadied in the Thursday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7188, up 0.19% on the day. The Australian dollar is coming off a nasty slide of 1.5% since Tuesday, but has stabilized after some decent Australian numbers. Building Permits jumped 6.8% MoM in August, ending a four-month decline, while Private Sector Credit rose 0.6% MoM. As well, the NSW Premier’s announcement that it will ease restrictions on vaccinated persons earlier than expected has improved sentiment towards the Australian dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Dollar On A Roll

The US dollar leapt higher versus DM and EM currencies overnight although it is hard to attribute the sudden acceleration to any one input. Month and quarter-end flows could be distorting markets. Equally a pricing in of a Fed taper and higher US yields, or hopes that a debt ceiling deal will be reached could equally be to blame. The US dollar may also be receiving inflows related to its bond market or from haven buyers nervous about negative developments around the world. You could take your pick from any or all of that smorgasbord as a reason to buy USD, but when looked at in totality, you would struggle to find a reason to sell the greenback and perhaps that is part of the answer. For this pilot fish of the world’s capital markets, I am content to mumble “I love it when a plan comes together.”
BUSINESS

