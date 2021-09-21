RBA Minutes: Economy expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased
In the minutes of the September 7 RBA meeting, it’s noted, “the outbreak of the Delta variant had delayed, but not derailed, the recovery.” The economy was “expected to bounce back as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased” but “there was considerable uncertainty about the timing and pace of the recovery, which was likely to be slower than experienced earlier in 2021”. In the central scenario, growth will return in Q4 and its “pre-Delta path in the second half of 2022”.www.actionforex.com
