Heather Castleman moves to ATA CPAs from First Horizon Bank, where she spent over 25 years of her career. She has experience in managing a team of private client relationship managers as well as maintaining client relationships across several states. Castleman’s primary goal is to prioritize the interests of current and future clients by facilitating conversations and fostering lasting relationships between advisees and ATA. She will serve as a liaison for ATA’s Family of Firms and advisory services.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO