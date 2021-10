Roseburg Police cited a woman for driving while suspended and other charges, on Thursday night. Information from RPD said just after 7:00 p.m. an officer observed a sedan traveling southbound on Northeast Stephens. The vehicle had an expired registration and the officer made a traffic stop near the corner of Northeast Klamath and Northeast Nash. The officer identified the driver and determined her driving status was suspended at the misdemeanor level. The woman also did not have an interlock ignition device installed, which is required for that driver. She was also cited for driving uninsured and for failure to install the IID. The woman was released at the scene.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO