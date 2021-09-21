CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Gluten-Free Pizza

By Houston Press
Houston Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most gluten-free pizza crust has the texture of cardboard and costs an extra $2-3 for the privilege, it’s always a pleasant surprise to find a restaurant that serves a flavorful pizza that doesn’t suffer for being gluten-free. While not from Houston originally, MOD (Made On Demand) Pizza is an excellent choice for gluten-free diners. The Seattle-based chain has two pizza crust options billed as gluten-friendly: a rice, potato, and tapioca blend and a cauliflower crust.

www.houstonpress.com

